Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Has $7.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after buying an additional 1,176,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,200,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,956,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 945,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,418,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 766,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 678,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,118,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB remained flat at $48.17 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 559,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1549 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.