Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Buys 7,918 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,226 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.'s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $78.54. 3,675,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,426. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

