Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.4% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4,103.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 113,212 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,521,000. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,952. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

