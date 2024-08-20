Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OWL. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

