Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,300 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 566,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $787,605.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $87,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,661.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $787,605.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,500.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,976. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2,240.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at $1,048,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 191.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

