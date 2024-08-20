Bittensor 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59.07 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for $292.51 or 0.00495159 BTC on major exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $59.07 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,251,393 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,248,043. The last known price of Bittensor is 309.61027556 USD and is up 10.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $57,854,149.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

