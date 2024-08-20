Bit Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 15,162 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 8,414 call options.

Bit Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ BTBT traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 12,908,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,033,122. The stock has a market cap of $285.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 4.90. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

