BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $876.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $848.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $784.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $530.56 and a 1-year high of $896.67. The company has a market capitalization of $388.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

