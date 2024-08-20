BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,837,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,168,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. 1,271,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,706. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.73 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.