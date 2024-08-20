B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised B&G Foods to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of BGS opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in B&G Foods by 33.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 485,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 71.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,640,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 682,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

