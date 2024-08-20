Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 933,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,426,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,422,000 after acquiring an additional 43,822 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after buying an additional 365,952 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 60,762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE BHLB traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,021. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

