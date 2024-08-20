Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 199,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

