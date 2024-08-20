Benchmark Trims Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Target Price to $16.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 223.89% from the company’s current price.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 11,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $388.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 143,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,777,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 250.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 52,190 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $172,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

