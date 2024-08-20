Barclays Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $62.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 277,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,077. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,852,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,196 shares of company stock worth $4,266,729 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,520.1% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,293,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

