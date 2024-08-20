Barclays Increases BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target to $5.00

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Get BRF alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRF

BRF Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.91.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. BRF had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 8.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,623,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,533 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in BRF by 886.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 207,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.