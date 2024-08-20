Barclays Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $55.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Nutrien from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 993,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

