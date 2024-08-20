Barclays Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $32.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

