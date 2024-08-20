Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $1.12 on Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $167.32 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 149,996,688 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

