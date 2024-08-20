Bancor (BNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.83 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Bancor has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $59.96 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 125,116,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

Buying and Selling Bancor

