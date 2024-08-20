Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 585,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 1.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth $5,064,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

See Also

