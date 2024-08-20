Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 585,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, Bank of America raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $6.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.
