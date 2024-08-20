Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in July

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,587,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 14,563,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banco BPM Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Banco BPM has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.
About Banco BPM
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco BPM
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.