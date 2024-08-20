Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in July

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,587,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 14,563,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Banco BPM has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

