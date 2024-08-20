AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,200 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 816,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.01. 120,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a 1-year low of $43.48 and a 1-year high of $88.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

