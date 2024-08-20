Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.1 days.
Axtel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AXTLF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
Axtel Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Axtel
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.