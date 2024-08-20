Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.1 days.

Axtel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AXTLF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Axtel Company Profile

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

