Axie Infinity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $704.83 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $704.83 million and approximately $24.04 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.74 or 0.00007972 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,332.08 or 0.99854796 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,791,962 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,776,643.59706053 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.76009639 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 468 active market(s) with $26,275,086.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

