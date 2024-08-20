Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Avnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVT

Avnet Trading Up 2.2 %

AVT stock opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $629,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,520. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 1,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.