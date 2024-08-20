Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $62.28. 253,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $63.64.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

