Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) PT Lowered to C$2.10 at Cormark

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cormark from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AEP. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Clarus Securities raised Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Atlas Engineered Products Price Performance

Shares of CVE AEP traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 47,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,165. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Engineered Products has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$1.70.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of C$9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Engineered Products will post 0.0377466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

