ASD Market Capitalization Achieves $25.41 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $25.41 million and $1.36 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,396.11 or 1.00164716 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03885363 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,393,268.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.