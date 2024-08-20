Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Position Lowered by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 38.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.37. 99,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,791. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

