Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.81

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.81 and last traded at $103.81, with a volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.77.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

