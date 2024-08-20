Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $21.64.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
