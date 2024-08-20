Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.14.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $210.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.33. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,814,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $773,611,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3,940.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,912 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 126.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 123.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $407,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.