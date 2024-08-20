Apollon Financial LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Apollon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $872.35. 1,317,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,235. The firm has a market cap of $386.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $848.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $783.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $530.56 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

