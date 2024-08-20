Apollon Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.44. 4,623,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

