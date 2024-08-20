Apollon Financial LLC Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

SMH stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.34. 5,526,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,568,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.26. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.