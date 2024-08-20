Apollo Currency Price Down 0.1% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00037232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.