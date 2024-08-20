AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.55. 1,180,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,345. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.