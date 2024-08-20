Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 436,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,090.55%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

