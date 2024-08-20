Andrew Clarke Acquires 71,400 Shares of Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Stock

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Clarke acquired 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.61 ($7.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$757,411.20 ($511,764.32).

Infratil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Infratil alerts:

Infratil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Infratil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.89%.

About Infratil

Infratil Limited is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital Infrastructure, renewables, and social infrastructure. They prefer to invest in renewable electricity, data centers, telecommunications networks healthcare, and airports. It invests around the world. Infratil Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infratil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infratil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.