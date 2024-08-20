Analyzing Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) & NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and NSTS Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $38.11 million 1.40 $7.83 million $3.21 7.56 NSTS Bancorp $5.70 million 9.37 -$3.96 million ($0.88) -11.42

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayne Savings Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wayne Savings Bancshares and NSTS Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 17.74% 16.26% 1.03% NSTS Bancorp -59.99% -5.61% -1.70%

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats NSTS Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

About NSTS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.