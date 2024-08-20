Analyzing Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) & InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and InnovAge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookdale Senior Living $3.07 billion 0.42 -$189.01 million ($0.77) -8.69 InnovAge $741.33 million 1.14 -$6.52 million ($0.24) -26.00

InnovAge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookdale Senior Living. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookdale Senior Living, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookdale Senior Living -5.71% -44.72% -3.55% InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InnovAge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookdale Senior Living and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookdale Senior Living 0 1 2 0 2.67 InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Brookdale Senior Living’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookdale Senior Living is more favorable than InnovAge.

Risk and Volatility

Brookdale Senior Living has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookdale Senior Living beats InnovAge on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding, multi-story communities and freestanding, single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living for the Company’s residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that provides various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and healthcare needs. It also manages communities on behalf of others. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

