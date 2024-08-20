Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for UWM (UWMC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of UWM (NYSE: UWMC) in the last few weeks:

8/8/2024 – UWM had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.50 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – UWM had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $7.00 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – UWM had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – UWM had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – UWM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

UWM Price Performance

UWMC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 132,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,673. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $886.01 million, a P/E ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 1.63.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of UWM

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UWM by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in UWM by 2,083.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UWM by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 81,799 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

