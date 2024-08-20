Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up to $12.39

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $12.69. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 382,530 shares traded.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 63,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 169,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

