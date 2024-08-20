Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

