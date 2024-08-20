Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.62

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.62 and last traded at $67.55, with a volume of 17128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.04.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 332,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

