Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $736,540.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,022 in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

