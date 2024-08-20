American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $87.31.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

