Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Critical Contrast

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amer Sports and Lanvin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amer Sports presently has a consensus target price of $18.36, suggesting a potential upside of 48.64%. Lanvin Group has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.88%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Amer Sports.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A Lanvin Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Amer Sports and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amer Sports and Lanvin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $4.50 billion 1.39 -$208.60 million N/A N/A Lanvin Group $426.18 million 0.50 -$139.96 million N/A N/A

Lanvin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amer Sports.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear for men under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

