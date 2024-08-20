Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

AMCR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

AMCR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,739. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 132.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Amcor by 38.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

