AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $11.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCX opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. AMC Networks has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

